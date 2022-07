Jessica Harrington trained three winners on the first day of the Galway Festival.

But the big race of the day - the Connacht Hotel Handicap - went to Willie Mullins, with favourite Echoes In The Rain winning under Patrick Mullins.

The Mile Handicap is the feature on day two of the Galway Festival.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Mosala is likely to go off as favourite, with the race off at twenty-to-7.

Action at Ballybrit gets underway at 5.10.