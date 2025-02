Galway United have confirmed the loan signing of Bohemians defender Cian Byrne.

The 22-year-old swaps Dalymount Park for Eamonn Deacy Park, and will remain with the Tribesmen until the end of June.

Assistant manager Ollie Horgan has confirmed that Byrne will be available for Friday's SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash at home to St. Pat's.