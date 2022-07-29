Galway and Goodwood festivals continue today

It's day five of the Galway Festival, with the first of eight races going to post at 5pm.
The Guinness Handicap is the feature.
Meanwhile, the King George Qatar Stakes is the big race on the penultimate day of Glorious Goodwood.
