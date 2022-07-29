Advertisement
Sport

Galway and Goodwood festivals continue today

Jul 29, 2022 07:07 By radiokerrysport
It's day five of the Galway Festival, with the first of eight races going to post at 5pm.

The Guinness Handicap is the feature.

Meanwhile, the King George Qatar Stakes is the big race on the penultimate day of Glorious Goodwood.

