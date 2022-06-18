Galway and Clare progress in All-Ireland Championship

Galway and Clare have booked their places in the All Ireland Hurling Semi Finals.

The Banner came from behind to beat Wexford 1-24 to 3-14 in the second quarter final in Thurles.

Brian Lohan's men scored 1-9 to 3 points when the game was in the melting pot to move into a last four clash with Kilkenny.

Elsewhere, Jack Grealish and Conor Whelan hit the back of the net for the Tribesmen as they held on for a 2-19 to 1-21 win over Cork.

Henry Shefflin's men will now face defending champions Limerick in the semi finals.