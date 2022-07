Galway are the first team into this year's All-Ireland senior football final

They beat Ulster champions Derry by 2-8 to 1-6 in their semi final at Croke Park this evening.

Damien Comer scored both goals in the second half in a man of the match performance.

It's the Tribesmen's first final appearance since manager Padraic Joyce scored 10 points to lead them to victory in 2001.

He says these players are aiming to make their own history.