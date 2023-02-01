Galopin Des Champs will be a star attraction at Dublin Racing Festival

The Willie Mullins trained Galopin Des Champs, the ante post favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, will be one of the star attractions at this weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown. Galopin Des Champs runs in Saturday’s Grade 1 Paddy Power Gold Cup and his trainer is confident that the track and three mile trip will suit him well.

The Henry De Bromhead trained Honeysuckle will bid to win Sunday’s Grade 1 Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown for a fourth consecutive season. Her main rivals are the Willie Mullins pair of State Man and Vauban and Mullins says it is a race to savour and he is looking forward to see some of his younger horses take on the legendary two-time Champion Hurdler.

One of the most exciting horses in training, Facile Vega, will be in action once again in Sunday’s Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle. Facile Vega defeated stablemate Il Etait Temps by four lengths at Leopardstown at Christmas and trainer Willie Mullins says he is in great form but hopes he can settle a bit better this time around.