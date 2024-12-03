Galopin Des Champs named the Horse of the Year

Galopin Des Champs was named the Horse of the Year at the 2024 Horse Racing Ireland awards at the Mansion House last night.
The Willie Mullins' trained eight-year-old won back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups in March.
Mullins was the winner of the National Hunt Trainer of the Year award, while Aidan O'Brien took the award in the flat category.
The 10 winners at the 22nd Horse Racing Ireland Awards were:
Contribution to the Industry: His Highness the Aga Khan
Horse of the Year: Galopin Des Champs
Emerging Talent Award: James Ryan
National Hunt Award: Willie Mullins
National Hunt Achievement Award: Tom Gibney
Point-to-Point Award: David Christie
Flat Award: Aidan O'Brien
Flat Achievement Award: Gerry Keane
Racecourse of the Year: Fairyhouse
Ride of the Year Award: JJ Slevin