Galopin Des Champs named the Horse of the Year

Galopin Des Champs was named the Horse of the Year at the 2024 Horse Racing Ireland awards at the Mansion House last night.

The Willie Mullins' trained eight-year-old won back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups in March.

Mullins was the winner of the National Hunt Trainer of the Year award, while Aidan O'Brien took the award in the flat category.

Advertisement

The 10 winners at the 22nd Horse Racing Ireland Awards were:

Contribution to the Industry: His Highness the Aga Khan

Horse of the Year: Galopin Des Champs

Emerging Talent Award: James Ryan

National Hunt Award: Willie Mullins

National Hunt Achievement Award: Tom Gibney

Point-to-Point Award: David Christie

Flat Award: Aidan O'Brien

Flat Achievement Award: Gerry Keane

Racecourse of the Year: Fairyhouse

Ride of the Year Award: JJ Slevin