Gallagher stepping back from Derry role

Rory Gallagher will not be in the Derry dugout for tomorrow’s Ulster football final with Armagh.

He announced he’ll be stepping back from the role with a view to protecting his children.

Earlier in the week, a social media post from Gallagher’s wife accused him of historical incidents of domestic violence.

In a statement, Gallagher said the allegations were dealt with at the time by the relevant authorities.

Waterford are still seeking their first win of the Munster Hurling Championship this evening.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side face Clare in Thurles.

In the Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon, four teams still harbour ambitions of progressing to the Liam McCarthy.

Offaly are in pole position ahead of their game away to Carlow.

And third plays fourth, with Laois away to Carlow.

This evening also sees the first round of games in football’s Tailteann Cup.

Last year’s beaten finalists Cavan face Laois.

Limerick play Longford.

Newry hosts the meeting of Down and Waterford.

And Meath face Tipperary in Navan.

Galway have been crowned Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling champions for the very first time.

They beat Kilkenny 2-20 to 14-points.