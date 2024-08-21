Gallagher Off To Spain, And This Morning's Other Transfer News

Conor Gallagher will be unveiled as an Atletico Madrid player today, following a 42-million euro move from Chelsea.

He’s signed a four-year contract in the Spanish capital.

Heading in the opposite direction is Joao Felix, who’s joining Chelsea in a 52-million euro move.

Armando Broja is joining Ipswich on loan from Chelsea, with an obligation to buy if Ipswich avoid relegation.

Fulham have agreed a 30-million pound deal with Crystal Palace for defender Joachim Andersen.

Prior to joining Palace, the Danish defender spent a season on loan at Fulham.