Gakpo trains with Liverpool squad

Cody Gakpo has trained with the Liverpool squad this afternoon.

The Dutch forward missed Saturday's Premier League win over Southampton with an ankle issue.

The Merseysiders play the second leg of their Champions League last-sixteen tie tomorrow at Anfield.

Advertisement

They lead Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 from the first leg.

***

Nottingham Forest have lost their appeal against a misconduct charge, after comments the club put on their social media last year.

They were charged by the FA - after a post questioned the integrity of the VAR match official Stuart Attwell - during their match last April against Everton.

An independent board dismissed Forest's appeal, imposing a 750-thousand-pound fine and ordered the club to remove the social media post.

Advertisement

BOXING