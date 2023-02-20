Gaelic games round up

Enda Smith's second half penalty helped Roscommon maintain their winning run in Division One of the Allianz Football League yesterday.

The Rossies were 1-12 to 12 points winners over Armagh at Dr Hyde Park to retain their place at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, All-Ireland finalists Galway got their first win after a 16 points to 13 defeat of Tyrone in Tuam.

Advertisement

Sean Jones scored 1-2 off the bench for Monaghan in their 1-20 to 15 points win over Donegal.

In Division Two, Jack McCaffrey featured for Dublin in their 18 points to 2-10 win over Cork.

Galway maintained their unbeaten record in Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League yesterday.

Advertisement

They were 1-15 to 4-4 winners over Cork at Pearse Stadium.

In the other top tier fixture, Waterford secured their second win with a 2-9 to seven points defeat of Donegal.

Donegal look set to be without captain Patrick McBrearty for the remainder of their league campaign.

Advertisement

Manager Paddy Carr says the Kilcar forward will be out for the 'forseeable future' due to a hamstring injury.

McBrearty is set to undergo surgery and missed yesterday's loss to Monaghan.