The great Gaelic football experiment begins at Croke Park this evening, with several new rules to be trialled.

First up, Connacht will play Leinster from 6, followed at 8 by Ulster's meeting with Munster.

Among the new laws being trialled are a new scoring system with a 40-metre arc, outside of which a kick over the bar is worth 2-points, while goals will now be worth 4.

Back-passes to goalkeepers are also outlawed, unless within their own large rectangle or the opposition half.