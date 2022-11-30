Advertisement
Sport

GAA To Propose A 5 Year Ban

Nov 30, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrysport
A 5 year ban is being proposed at the serious end of the scale for GAA members who breach association discipline.

A maximum suspension may come into place for assaulting or striking a referee or match official.

Among the other submissions - the Central Hearings Committee may also double bans if appeals are based on 'procedural or technical arguments' which are 'frivolous or vexatious'.

This is being proposed for counties and individuals to more readily accept punishments.

The new proposals are set to go to Congress next February.

