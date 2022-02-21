GAA to meet to re-fix yesterday's postponed matches

All-Ireland champions Tyrone boosted their chances of staying in Division One of the Allianz Football League yesterday.

They overcame the challenge of Kildare by 2-7 to 12 points in Omagh to secure their first win of the campaign.

Kerry are top after a 1-13 to 0-7 win over Donegal at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Meanwhile, the GAA's Competition Controls Committee will meet this week to re-fix yesterday's postponed matches.

A total of five fixtures were called off over the weekend due to poor weather.

All-Ireland champions Meath secured their second successive win in the Lidl Ladies National Football League yesterday.

They beat Waterford by 1-10 to 1-2 at Fraher Field.

Elsewhere in Division One, Donegal were 2-11 to 2-6 winners over Westmeath in Mullingar.

Cork enjoyed an eight-point win over Clare in Division One of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League yesterday.

They were 2-6 to 0-4 winners at Cusack Park.

Galway's Sarsfields and Wexford champions Oulart the Ballagh are set to contest the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship final.

That's after respective wins yesterday over Slaughtneil and Scariff Ogonolloe yesterday.