The GAA will host a Respect the Referee day across the weekend of October 22/23

Details were announced by GAA President Larry McCarthy in Croke Park today.

Counties who have finals on the weekend are being encouraged to to highlight and celebrate the Referee and Match Officials at the game.

Respect the Referee will also be park of the rematch protocol.

The president said that the only treatment we should tolerate is one of utmost respect.