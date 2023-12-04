Advertisement
Sport

GAA President confident supporters will be satisfied with GAAGO in coming season

Dec 4, 2023 17:08 By radiokerrysport
GAA President confident supporters will be satisfied with GAAGO in coming season
Share this article

The GAA's President Larry McCarthy says he's confident that supporters will be satisfied with the product offered by their streaming service GAAGO in the coming season.

It was announced today that 38 inter-county matches will be streamed exclusively by GAAGO in 2024, including three of Cork's four games in the Munster Hurling Championship.

McCarthy defended the decision to show three Cork games, saying that they wouldn't have been broadcast otherwise.

Advertisement

He's also believes that GAAGO will receive less criticism than last year

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Allardyce declares interest in becoming Republic of Ireland manager
Advertisement
Munster without Jean Kleyn until next month
Murphy rules out return to Donegal panel
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Gardaí seek public's help after 12 burglaries in last 10 days
Munster without Jean Kleyn until next month
City charged with failing to control their players
Woman arrested for stealing three handbags in Tralee pub at the weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus