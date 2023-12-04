GAA President confident supporters will be satisfied with GAAGO in coming season

The GAA's President Larry McCarthy says he's confident that supporters will be satisfied with the product offered by their streaming service GAAGO in the coming season.

It was announced today that 38 inter-county matches will be streamed exclusively by GAAGO in 2024, including three of Cork's four games in the Munster Hurling Championship.

McCarthy defended the decision to show three Cork games, saying that they wouldn't have been broadcast otherwise.

Advertisement

He's also believes that GAAGO will receive less criticism than last year