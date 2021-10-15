GAA pour cold water on suggestions Proposal B could generate extra 10-million euro

The GAA's finance director has poured cold water on suggestions Proposal B at next week's Special Congress could generate an extra 10-million euro.

Ger Mulryan told county treasurers last night that the status quo of a backdoor system and Tailteann Cup would be the most financially beneficial.

Proposal B sees the football championship played in a league format, with Proposal A retaining a slightly altered provincial championships.

Delegates will vote on the proposals at Croke Park on Saturday week.