GAA/LGFA team news

Jun 23, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
GAA/LGFA team news
Galway captain Seán Kelly has been named to start at full-back for their All-Ireland Football Preliminary quarter-final against Mayo on Sunday.

Padraic Joyce has also included Damien Comer at full-forward for the match at Pearse Stadium.

Tipperary hurling boss Liam Cahill has made one enforced change for their All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final with Galway tomorrow.

Cathal Barrett comes into the team at corner-back to replace the injured Craig Morgan.

New Meath ladies football manager Jenny Rispin has made one change for their TG4 All-Ireland Championship opener at Waterford on Sunday.

Maedhbh Byrne replaces Aoibhin Cleary.

