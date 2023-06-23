GAA/LGFA team news

Galway captain Seán Kelly has been named to start at full-back for their All-Ireland Football Preliminary quarter-final against Mayo on Sunday.
Padraic Joyce has also included Damien Comer at full-forward for the match at Pearse Stadium.
Tipperary hurling boss Liam Cahill has made one enforced change for their All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final with Galway tomorrow.
Cathal Barrett comes into the team at corner-back to replace the injured Craig Morgan.
===
New Meath ladies football manager Jenny Rispin has made one change for their TG4 All-Ireland Championship opener at Waterford on Sunday.
Maedhbh Byrne replaces Aoibhin Cleary.