GAA Increases Ticket Prices For All Ireland Finals

May 31, 2024 17:50 By radiokerrysport
GAA Increases Ticket Prices For All Ireland Finals
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Football and Hurling fans are facing a rise in ticket prices for this year's All-Ireland Finals with stand tickets increasing from 90 to 100 euro and terrace entry going from 50 to 55 euro.

The GAA says it's the first increase to final ticket prices since 2019.

Admission costs for the semi and quarter finals will go up by five euro per ticket.

As usual, tickets for the All-Ireland Finals will be distributed via the club and county network.

The GAA says that the Revenue generated from its fixtures will increase club grants for the redevelopment of pitches and club facilities from €3m in 2023 to €5m next year.

