GAA Fixtures and News

Kerry county junior champions Clounmacon/Moyvane take on the champions of Waterford in the Munster LGFA Junior Championship Semi Final.
Manager Brian Carty says they’re in bonus territory…
Na Déise (Waterford) -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane – Saturday 21st October – in Cappaquinn GAA at 2
This evening, MTU Kerry will be hosting a doubleheader in the North Campus.
At 5pm the fresher footballers will play their opening game in their division 2 league against TUS midwest.
At 7.15pm, our senior ladies footballer will play their opening game in their division 1 league campaign by hosting Mary I.
Under 13 Div 2 Final.
Thursday 19th at 6:15 pm in Caherslee
Churchill v Ballymac
Elsewhere in GAA Dessie Dolan will remain on as manager of the Westmeath senior footballers in 2024.
The former All-Star was last night ratified for a second season in charge, with the make-up of his backroom team yet to be confirmed.
Westmeath narrowly failed to progress to the knockout stage of the All-Ireland series last season.