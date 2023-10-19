Advertisement
Sport

GAA Fixtures and News

Oct 19, 2023 15:36 By radiokerrysport
GAA Fixtures and News
Kerry county junior champions Clounmacon/Moyvane take on the champions of Waterford in the Munster LGFA Junior Championship Semi Final.

Manager Brian Carty says they’re in bonus territory…

Na Déise (Waterford) -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane – Saturday 21st October – in Cappaquinn GAA at 2

This evening, MTU Kerry will be hosting a doubleheader in the North Campus.

At 5pm the fresher footballers will play their opening game in their division 2 league against TUS midwest.

At 7.15pm, our senior ladies footballer will play their opening game in their division 1 league campaign by hosting Mary I.

Under 13 Div 2 Final.
Thursday 19th at 6:15 pm in Caherslee
Churchill v Ballymac

Elsewhere in GAA Dessie Dolan will remain on as manager of the Westmeath senior footballers in 2024.

The former All-Star was last night ratified for a second season in charge, with the make-up of his backroom team yet to be confirmed.

Westmeath narrowly failed to progress to the knockout stage of the All-Ireland series last season.

