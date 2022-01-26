GAA confirms that water breaks no longer permitted during matches

The GAA has confirmed that water breaks will no longer be permitted during matches.
Instead, teams will be allowed to have two Maoir Uisce on the sideline.
One water break per half was in place for games held during the pandemic.
