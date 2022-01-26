Advertisement
GAA confirms that water breaks no longer permitted during matches

Jan 26, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrysport
The GAA has confirmed that water breaks will no longer be permitted during matches.

Instead, teams will be allowed to have two Maoir Uisce on the sideline.

One water break per half was in place for games held during the pandemic.

