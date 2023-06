The GAA has confirmed the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final fixture details.

All four matches will take place on next Saturday, with Offaly set to host Wexford in Tullamore from 4pm.

There's a 5pm start for the meeting of Carlow and New York at Dr Cullen Park.

At 6pm, Fermanagh play Laois in Enniskillen while Down's meeting with Longford in Newry will throw-in at 7pm.