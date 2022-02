The GAA has confirmed the re-fixture details for Allianz Football League games postponed due to inclement weather on the weekend before last.

The two Division Three matches - Westmeath against Longford and Fermanagh versus Laois - will take place this Saturday.

Galway's Division Two meeting with Offaly in Salthill is pencilled in for Sunday.

The Division Four clashes involving Sligo and Cavan, as well as Wexford's encounter with Tipperary, have also been rescheduled to Sunday.