Fury And Joshua To Meet In December

A world heavyweight championship bout between British pair Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is being pencilled in for Cardiff on December 3rd.
The duo have never met in the ring - Fury is the current WBC champion.
Advertisement
A world heavyweight championship bout between British pair Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is being pencilled in for Cardiff on December 3rd.
The duo have never met in the ring - Fury is the current WBC champion.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus