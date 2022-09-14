Advertisement
Fury And Joshua To Meet In December

Sep 14, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrysport
A world heavyweight championship bout between British pair Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is being pencilled in for Cardiff on December 3rd.

The duo have never met in the ring - Fury is the current WBC champion.

