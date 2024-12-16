Furlong signs two-year contract extension

Tadhg Furlong has signed a two-year contract extension with Leinster and the IRFU.

The tighthead prop made his Leinster debut in 2013 and featured for Ireland for the first time in 2015.

Furlong - who is 32 - says it's a 'dream come true' to continue to play for his province and country.

Andrew Porter's joined fellow front row international Furlong in signing a ne two-year IRFU contract.

The Leinster hooker has started all 11 test matches for Ireland this year bringing his tally up to 70 international caps.