Furlong signs two-year contract extension

Dec 16, 2024 13:00 By radiokerrysport
Furlong signs two-year contract extension
Tadhg Furlong has signed a two-year contract extension with Leinster and the IRFU.

The tighthead prop made his Leinster debut in 2013 and featured for Ireland for the first time in 2015.

Furlong - who is 32 - says it's a 'dream come true' to continue to play for his province and country.

Andrew Porter's joined fellow front row international Furlong in signing a ne two-year IRFU contract.

The Leinster hooker has started all 11 test matches for Ireland this year bringing his tally up to 70 international caps.

