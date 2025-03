Tadhg Furlong is set to make his return to international rugby when Ireland face Italy in their final game of the Six Nations on Saturday.

The 32-year-old tighthead prop hasn't played a Test match since July due to injury.

Mack Hansen and Garry Ringrose are also available for the clash in Rome.

Ireland would need to beat the Italians and hope other results go their way to win the championship.