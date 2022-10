Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan will both make their first starts of the season for Leinster tomorrow.

They've been included in the team to face Connacht at the Sportsground in the United Rugby Championship.

Johnny Sexton isn't listed in the matchday squad.

Connacht make five changes to their team following last week's win over Munster.

Former Leinster duo Josh Murphy and Peter Dooley are among those to come into the side.