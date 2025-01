Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations opener against England next weekend.

The Leinster front row has a calf injury, and has been replaced in the squad by Connacht's Jack Aungier.

Ulster suffered a shock 15-14 defeat to Zebre in the United Rugby Championship last night.

The visitors opened up a 15-nil lead and held on to claim a historic victory.

It's Zebre's first time to win a match in Belfast.