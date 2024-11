Tadhg Furlong looks set to miss Ireland's Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand this Friday through injury.

The Leinster tighthead has apparently picked up a knock, meaning Connacht's Finlay Bealham could slot into the starting team.

Ulster prop Tom O'Toole is likely to be included among the replacements.

Ireland and the All Blacks will both reveal their matchday squads tomorrow afternoon.