Furlong and Lowe win their races to be fit for Champions Cup final

Leinster's Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe have both won their races to be fit for tomorrow's Heinken Champions Cup final.

Head-coach Leo Cullen has named an unchanged 15 from the side that beat holders Toulouse in the semi-finals.

Furlong has recovered from an ankle injury while Lowe had been nursing a shin issue ahead of tomorrow's decider against La Rochelle in Marseilles.

Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Furlong are in the Leinster front-row with Ross Moloney and James Ryan in the second-row.

Jack Conan is at number-eight with Josh van der Flier and Calen Doris on the flanks.

Hugo Keenan is at full-back with James Lowe and Jimmy O'Brien on the wings.

Johnny Sexton skippers the side from out-half with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half and Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

Will Skelton is back for Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle but Victor Vito and Tawera Kerr-Barlow are both out.