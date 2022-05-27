Advertisement
Sport

Furlong and Lowe win their races to be fit for Champions Cup final

May 27, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrysport
Furlong and Lowe win their races to be fit for Champions Cup final Furlong and Lowe win their races to be fit for Champions Cup final
Share this article

Leinster's Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe have both won their races to be fit for tomorrow's Heinken Champions Cup final.

Head-coach Leo Cullen has named an unchanged 15 from the side that beat holders Toulouse in the semi-finals.

Furlong has recovered from an ankle injury while Lowe had been nursing a shin issue ahead of tomorrow's decider against La Rochelle in Marseilles.

Advertisement

Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Furlong are in the Leinster front-row with Ross Moloney and James Ryan in the second-row.

Jack Conan is at number-eight with Josh van der Flier and Calen Doris on the flanks.

Hugo Keenan is at full-back with James Lowe and Jimmy O'Brien on the wings.

Advertisement

Johnny Sexton skippers the side from out-half with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half and Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

Will Skelton is back for Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle but Victor Vito and Tawera Kerr-Barlow are both out.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus