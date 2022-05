Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe are set for inclusion when Leinster head coach Leo Cullen names his team this lunchtime for tomorrow's Champions Cup Final showdown with La Rochelle in Marseille.

The pair limped off during the semi final win over Toulouse.

La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara has to decide whether to start giant second row Will Skelton.

Tonight's European Challenge Cup decider is an all-French affair.

Lyon play Toulon at the Stade Velodrome.

Kick-off is at 8pm, Irish time.