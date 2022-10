Tadhg Furlong has emerged as a doubt for Ireland’s autumn internationals.

Leinster say the prop will be assessed by the international medical team this week having injured his ankle in training on Thursday.

But Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan will continue their comebacks under IRFU supervision this week.

Advertisement

Jamie Osbourne is likely to miss Friday’s trip to the Scarlets having suffered a head injury in Saturday’s win over Munster.