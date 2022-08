Dillon Quirke will be laid to rest today.

The Tipperary GAA community has been in mourning since Dillon's unexpected passing last Friday.

The 24 year old senior inter county hurler collapsed while playing for Clonoulty Rossmore against Kilruane McDonaghs at Semple Stadium.

His service will take place at St. John the Baptist Church in Clonoulty.

He is survived by his parents Dan and Hazel and sisters Shannon and Kellie.