Fundraising weekend for Anthony O’Carroll

A group of motorsport enthusiasts in North Kerry have come together to organise a fundraising event to help the family of motorcycle racer Anthony O’Carroll.

O'Carroll, who is considered a rising star of motorcycle racing, suffered severe injuries while competing in the Southern 100 in the Isle of Man in July.

The Ballyduff man has remained in the intensive care unit of the Walton Centre for Neuroscience in Liverpool since the July 8 accident and his road to recovery is going to be long and arduous.

His parents Neilus and Mary have been by his side since the accident and will continue to provide unwavering support throughout this challenging journey.

To help alleviate the immense financial burden of medical expenses and ongoing care, members of Kerry Motor Club, Ballyduff Vintage Club, No Hopers Motorcycle Club, and Kerry Motorcycle Racers have come together to organise a fundraising weekend in his home village on September 13-15.

A full programme of events will be announced in due course but plans are in place to have a racing motorcycle exhibition in the community hall, a monster classic car and rally car display, and a weekend of music and entertainment.

A classic car run and a motorcycle ride-out are also planned for the weekend.

Barbecues, a five-aside soccer tournament and a 5km walk will also be included in the event’s schedule, opening the fundraiser to those outside the motorsport community.

“Your support is crucial. We are planning a series of events, including Q&A sessions with renowned circuit and road racers, to raise funds and awareness for Anthony's recovery,” said a statement issued by the organising committee.

Several of Ireland’s top road and circuit racers and rally drivers have been invited to attend the weekend-long event. Their names will be released in due course.

Weekly meetings take place at 8 pm each Wednesday night at Yer Man’s Bar in Ballyduff and anyone interested in the event is welcome to attend meetings.

How you can help:

Attend the fundraising weekend: Join us for a weekend filled with community spirit and support.

Donate: Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-anthony-his-parents-on-his-road-to-recovery

Spread the word: Share this message with your friends and family.

Let's come together as a community to support Anthony and his family during this difficult time.