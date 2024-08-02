Advertisement
Sport

Fun nights in August at The Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Aug 2, 2024 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Fun nights in August at The Kingdom Greyhound Stadium
The team at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium have been busy planning a fun filled schedule for August! They have not one, but two fantastic family fun Saturdays planned!

Saturday, August 10th: Family Fun Night Join them for what promises to be a fun summer evening with something for everyone!

For the racing fans there is the final of the MCP Group 750 (which promises to be a thrilling one!). For the kids there is face painting, colouring competitions (with fun prizes!) and a bouncy castle!

Neighbours of the stadium should keep an eye out for your complimentary invite, which should arrive at their doorsteps soon. For everyone else, the stadium are offering a reduced family ticket for just €15.00.

Gates open at 6:30 PM, with fast food & restaurant both open.

Saturday, August 17th: Rose of Tralee Finalists Race Day Mark your calendars for another fantastic event!

Join The Kingdom Greyhound Stadium for their traditional afternoon of “Racing with Roses”!

Meet the Roses of Tralee finalists, enjoy kids’ activities, and experience great racing.

Gates open at 12:00 PM, and the first race starts at 12:45 PM. It’s a fun-filled afternoon you won’t want to miss!

