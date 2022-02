There's a full round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Four games are underway from 7.45, with Dalymount Park the venue for Bohemians' meeting with St Pats.

Elsewhere, it's Dundalk versus Finn Harps, UCD against Shelbourne and Derry City at home to Sligo Rovers.

At 8, champions Shamrock Rovers play host to Drogheda.