Full round of fixture in Airtricity League Premier Division today

Here at home there's a full round of fixture in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division later on.

Bottom side UCD host Dublin neighbours Bohemians from 5-o'clock this evening.

Then at 7.45 table toppers St. Pat's are away to Derry, Shelbourne entertain Finn Harps and there's a Louth derby between Drogheda and Dundalk at United Park.

At 8 meanwhile champions Shamrock Rovers welcome unbeaten Sligo Rovers to Tallaght Stadium.

***

In the First Division Treaty United host early leaders Cork City at 3-o'clock this afternoon.

While at a-quarter-to-8 Wexford face Longford, Bray are away to Cobh Ramblers and Galway United make the trip to bottom side Athlone Town.