Advertisement
Sport

Full deck for Ireland to choose from

Mar 5, 2024 17:38 By radiokerrysport
Full deck for Ireland to choose from
Share this article

Andy Farrell has a full deck from which to choose for Saturday’s Six Nations game away to England.

Iain Henderson and Oli Jager trained today, despite the former having a toe injury and the latter a bang to the knee.

Garry Ringrose and Hugo Keenan are also in contention for the trip to Twickenham.

Advertisement

====

RG Snyman’s impending arrival at Leinster looks like pushing Ross Molony out the door.

The 29-year old lock has been linked with a three-year deal at Bath.

Advertisement

====

Connacht centre Cathal Forde has signed a new two-year contract with the province.

The 22-year old has already made 23 appearances for Connacht.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Irish fighter wins opening bout at Olympic qualifier
Advertisement
Halep cleared to resume playing immediately
Ireland to meet England
Advertisement

Recommended

€750,000 in funding has been announced to select the preferred route of the long awaited Killarney to Farranfore bypass
Man spared jail for assaulting stepson and producing knife at wife in Kerry
Kildare based Misneach Trad Orchestra will perform in Duchas Comhaltas Centre MTU Sat March 9th
Rural churches asked to step up security after break-ins in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus