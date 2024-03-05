Full deck for Ireland to choose from

Andy Farrell has a full deck from which to choose for Saturday’s Six Nations game away to England.

Iain Henderson and Oli Jager trained today, despite the former having a toe injury and the latter a bang to the knee.

Garry Ringrose and Hugo Keenan are also in contention for the trip to Twickenham.

RG Snyman’s impending arrival at Leinster looks like pushing Ross Molony out the door.

The 29-year old lock has been linked with a three-year deal at Bath.

Connacht centre Cathal Forde has signed a new two-year contract with the province.

The 22-year old has already made 23 appearances for Connacht.