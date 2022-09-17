Fulham Up to 6th; Arsenal win Women's opener

Fulham are up to sixth in the Premier League table this morning.

Marco Silva’s side came from behind to win 3-2 away to Nottingham Forest.

While Jacob Ramsey’s first half strike gave Aston Villa a 1-nil win at home to Southampton - their first win in five Premier League matches.

Diego Costa could make his debut for Wolves in their lunchtime kick-off at home to champions Manchester City.

At 3, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe sees his former side Bournemouth visit St. James’s Park.

And there’s a 5.30 start to the meeting of Tottenham and Leicester.

Beth Mead carried her Euros form into the opening game of the new Women’s Super League season.

She scored twice as Arsenal beat Brighton by 4-goals to nil.