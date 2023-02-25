Advertisement
Fulham stay 6th; Arsenal look to extend lead

Feb 25, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Fulham stay 6th; Arsenal look to extend lead
Fulham stayed sixth in the Premier League last night, drawing 1-1 with Wolves at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League - for a couple of hours at least - as they go to Leicester.

Javi Gracia’s first game in charge of Leeds sees Southampton visit Elland Road.

West Ham start the day in the bottom three, with Nottingham Forest visiting the London Stadium.

And Everton play Aston Villa.

There’s a 5.30 start to Manchester City’s game away to Bournemouth.

And Liverpool will look to put their Champions League nightmare behind them as they go to Crystal Palace from 7.45.

