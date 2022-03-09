Advertisement
Sport

Fulham move 14 points clear at the top of the Championship

Mar 9, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Fulham now have a 14 point lead at the top of the English Championship following their 5-1 win at Swansea last night.

Galway native Ryan Manning was sent off for Swansea in that game.

Bournemouth, who lie second, drew 1-1 with Peterborough.

Sheffield United and Luton Town have moved into the play off places following respective victories over Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

Troy Parrott scored twice as MK Dons got the better of Cheltenham Town by 3 goals to 1 in League One.

In the Scottish Premiership this evening, Dundee face St Mirren.

