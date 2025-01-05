Fulham and Ipswich draw

Republic of Ireland striker Sammie Szmodics scored but couldn't help Ipswich find a win away at Fulham in the Premier League

3 second half penalties left it 2-2 at Craven Cottage in a result that keeps Fulham in 9th while Ipswich remain 18th.

Meanwhile, Ipswich have announced the signing of defender Ben Godfrey from Atalanta.

Advertisement

The 26 year old will move to Portman Road on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The ex Everton man is the first signing of the January transfer window for the Tractor Boys.

Sunderland ensured they remain in touch with the Championship's top three with a 1-nil win at home to 10-man Portsmouth.

Advertisement

The fourth placed side are within two points of the next two teams above them.

Portsmouth's fourth successive away defeat leaves them just above the relegation zone on goals scored.