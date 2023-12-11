Advertisement
FSG could invest in PGA Tour

Dec 11, 2023 12:25 By radiokerrysport
FSG could invest in PGA Tour
The Fenway Sports Group is part of a group of investors to have entered talks about potential investment in the PGA Tour.

The Fenway-led consortium called Strategic Sports Group could become co-investors in a deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Fenway Sports Group own Liverpool Football Club and the Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox.

The PGA Tour also said it expects discussions with the PIF to advance in the coming weeks.

Louis Oosthuizen carded a final round of 69 to win the weather-delayed Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

The former Open Champion finished on 18-under-par - leaving him two strokes clear of Charl Schwartzel.

Play was suspended yesterday due to poor weather.

Weekend review

Dec 11, 2023 11:31
