Bryony Frost will come over to ride the Willie Mullins trained 'Franco de Port' in Sunday's John Durkan Chase at Punchestown.

Another Mullins horse, the Cheltenham Festival winner 'Allaho' and 'Fakir D'Oudairies' are in a field of 10 for the Grade One contest.

Rachael Blackmore will be aboard the Henry de Bromhead trained 'Envoi Allen' in the race.