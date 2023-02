Frost has delayed the start of the Phoenix Open.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy won’t tee off until just after 4.30.

While Seamus Power must wait until ten-to-10 Irish time to commence his challenge.

County Down golfer Tom McKibbin holds a one shot lead after the opening round of the Singapore Open.

The DP World Tour rookie shot an 8-under par 64.

McKibbin was delighted with his round.

Gary Hurley is 3-under par there, and John Murphy is 2-over.