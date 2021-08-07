Friday night soccer review

Derry City are up to fifth in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table.

A second half brace from Danny Lafferty helped them to a 3-nil win at home to Drogheda United.

First Division leaders Shelbourne have dropped points for the second match running.

They were held to a goalless draw at UCD, but neither of their closest challengers could capitalise.

Galway were beaten 3-2 by Cork City at Eamonn Deacy Park.

While Treaty United had Clyde O’Connell sent off in a 4-1 defeat at home to Cabinteely.

Elsewhere, Bray were 3-1 winners at home to Wexford.

Republic of Ireland internationals Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson both found the net as West Brom started the Championship season with a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.