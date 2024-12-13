Advertisement
Sport

Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Dec 13, 2024 08:22 By radiokerrysport
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

U15 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Celtic 2-2 Inter Kenmare
Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Jason Harrington, Lachlan Scannell

U16 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Celtic B 3-2 Mastergeeha C
Killarney Celtic Goal scorer: Tobias Iheme x3

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement
Tralee-Brendan's champions to be crowned this evening
Warriors back in league action tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Warriors back in league action tonight
Tralee-Brendan's champions to be crowned this evening
Ireland set to discover World Cup qualifying opponents
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus