Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 18, 2024 07:32 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Today:

Munster Post Primary Schools

U17 B Football 1/4 finals

10:30

PS Sliabh Luachra V Coachford College

Venue: Banteer

12:00

Presentation Secondary School Miltown V Pobscoil Corca Dhuibhne

Venue: Annascaul

U17 C Football 1/4 final

12:00

CBS Mitchelstown V Castleisland Community College

Venue: Banteer

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League Final sponsored by Lee Strand

At 7:45

Extra Time with winner on the day.

John Mitchels home to Kerins o Rahilly's

Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by Mcmunns Ballybunion

Round 1

Winner on the day

@ 8

Ballyduff host Ballylongford

