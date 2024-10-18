Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Today:
Munster Post Primary Schools
U17 B Football 1/4 finals
10:30
PS Sliabh Luachra V Coachford College
Venue: Banteer
12:00
Presentation Secondary School Miltown V Pobscoil Corca Dhuibhne
Venue: Annascaul
U17 C Football 1/4 final
12:00
CBS Mitchelstown V Castleisland Community College
Venue: Banteer
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League Final sponsored by Lee Strand
At 7:45
Extra Time with winner on the day.
John Mitchels home to Kerins o Rahilly's
Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by Mcmunns Ballybunion
Round 1
Winner on the day
@ 8
Ballyduff host Ballylongford