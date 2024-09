Kerry LGFA

U17 Club Championship Division 2

Churchill 0-06

Advertisement

Glenflesk 2-09

Today:

The Final of the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship, between Abbeydorney and Lixnaw, will take place this evening.

Advertisement

Venue is Austin Stack Park, where there will be an 8 o'clock throw in.

It will be preceded at 6.15 by the County Minor Hurling Shield final between Ballyheigue and Kenmare.

Barrett Cup Shield Final

Advertisement

Austin Stacks host Glenbeigh-Glencar 8:00