Friday local GAA fixtures & results

World Wall Ball Championships.

Masters doubles semi finals

Dominick Lynch, Kerry and James Doyle beat Paul Fitzpatrick and Paul McGill 21-9, 21-8.

Advertisement

John Joe Quirke, Kerry and Sean Nolan lost to Dessie Keegan and Ollie Cassidy, Mayo 15-21,14-21.

In the final at 3 today Dominick Lynch and James Doyle will play Dessie Keegan and Ollie Cassidy.

Ladies Football

Advertisement

U16s

Div 1 Final

Castleisland Desmonds 4-15 v Fossa 3-11

Advertisement

Semi Finals

Div 2

Churchill 3-06 v Cromane 0-03

Advertisement

Div 6

ISG B 0-06 v Killarney Legion B 1-04

Div 6 Shield

Advertisement

Beale 8-10 v Tarbert 2-06

Today:

Round 3 of the Dr Crokes Street Leagues switch to the Cricket Field, off Muckross Rd, Killarney this Friday evening to commemorate where the inaugural Street Leagues were played in 1924.

Entrance is via Muckross Rd.

The games get underway at the earlier time of 5.30 pm to avoid the Killarney Races traffic.