Friday local GAA fixtures & results

World Wall Ball Championships.
Masters doubles semi finals
Dominick Lynch, Kerry and James Doyle beat Paul Fitzpatrick and Paul McGill 21-9, 21-8.
John Joe Quirke, Kerry and Sean Nolan lost to Dessie Keegan and Ollie Cassidy, Mayo 15-21,14-21.
In the final at 3 today Dominick Lynch and James Doyle will play Dessie Keegan and Ollie Cassidy.
Ladies Football
U16s
Div 1 Final
Castleisland Desmonds 4-15 v Fossa 3-11
Semi Finals
Div 2
Churchill 3-06 v Cromane 0-03
Div 6
ISG B 0-06 v Killarney Legion B 1-04
Div 6 Shield
Beale 8-10 v Tarbert 2-06
Today:
Round 3 of the Dr Crokes Street Leagues switch to the Cricket Field, off Muckross Rd, Killarney this Friday evening to commemorate where the inaugural Street Leagues were played in 1924.
Entrance is via Muckross Rd.
The games get underway at the earlier time of 5.30 pm to avoid the Killarney Races traffic.