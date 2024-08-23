Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 23, 2024 08:47 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

World Wall Ball Championships.

Masters doubles semi finals

Dominick Lynch, Kerry and James Doyle beat Paul Fitzpatrick and Paul McGill 21-9, 21-8.

Advertisement

John Joe Quirke, Kerry and Sean Nolan lost to Dessie Keegan and Ollie Cassidy, Mayo 15-21,14-21.

In the final at 3 today Dominick Lynch and James Doyle will play Dessie Keegan and Ollie Cassidy.

Ladies Football

Advertisement

U16s

Div 1 Final

Castleisland Desmonds 4-15 v Fossa 3-11

Advertisement

Semi Finals

Div 2

Churchill 3-06 v Cromane 0-03

Advertisement

Div 6

ISG B 0-06 v Killarney Legion B 1-04

Div 6 Shield

Advertisement

Beale 8-10 v Tarbert 2-06

Today:

Round 3 of the Dr Crokes Street Leagues switch to the Cricket Field, off Muckross Rd, Killarney this Friday evening to commemorate where the inaugural Street Leagues were played in 1924.

Entrance is via Muckross Rd.

The games get underway at the earlier time of 5.30 pm to avoid the Killarney Races traffic.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

It's day 2 of Killarney Races
Advertisement
Pats draw but Rovers beaten
McIlroy tied for 10th
Advertisement

Recommended

Castleisland Bingo Every Tuesday Evening
Ballyheigue Pattern Day Mass September 8th
Two million-euro properties sold in Kerry between April and June
It's day 2 of Killarney Races
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus